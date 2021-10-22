PORTSMOUTH-Jack Bridwell, a lifelong resident of Portsmouth, Ohio passed away July 28, 2021, at the age of 81. He lived life to the fullest and on his terms with the philosophy “You live life, don’t let life live you”. He served in US Navy from March 13, 1958 to March 7, 1961 while stationed in Long Beach, California and was an employee of the Empire Detroit Steel Mill in New Boston, Ohio. He was a member of the Legion post 23 and the Portsmouth Eagles. Daddy Jack was an avid Cadillac owner and driver, hence aka: Cadillac Jack.

He was born in 1939 to the late Mildred Hollen (Jackson) and Samuel Bridwell. He is also proceeded in death by stepfather: Loren Hollen brothers: Walter Bridwell and Samuel Bridwell sister: Joyce Bradley son: Bryan Hall and nephew: Duane Hollen.

“Daddy Jack” is survived by daughters: Sonya Bridwell and Lindsey Thomas sister: Nettie Coffee grandchildren: Alexandra Nolan, Kenzlie Staggs, Jaylind Thomas, Zachary Hall and Meagan Hall, and many nieces and nephews that loved him dearly, as well as great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

The family will have a celebration of life ceremony at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth, Ohio October 23, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., Everyone is welcome to come celebrate the life of the one and only “Daddy Jack”, aka: “Cadillac Jack” and share your memories. The Portsmouth Eagles has graciously agreed to host the family and friends after the ceremony for light refreshments beginning at 4:00 p.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.