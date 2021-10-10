IRONTON —Avanelle Webb, 73, of Ironton, passed away after a long illness on Friday, October 8, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born November 17, 1947, a daughter of the late James Walter and Effie Lovejoy Johnson.

Avanelle was a member of St. John Lutheran Church where she served on the Alter Committee. A loving wife, mother and grandmother, she enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s events and spending time with her family. Avanelle retired as a department head from Belk’s in Ashland and she was a 1965 Green High School graduate and a cancer survivor.

Surviving is her husband of 56 years, James Leonard Webb, whom she married August 29, 1965 in Powellsville. Also surviving are her two children, Jim (Cathy) Webb of McDonough, GA and Karyn (Scott) Smith of Ironton; four grandchildren whom she loved deeply, Josh Webb of McDonough, GA and Alex, Blake and Cole Smith of Ironton; and several nieces, nephews and their families. Avanelle will be deeply missed by her family and many friends.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by two siblings, Don Johnson and Romona Vernier.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday at noon at the St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery in Powellsville with Rev. Brent Cavendish officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 11 A.M. until the funeral hour.

Arrangements are under the direction of the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at RalphFScott.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice in Ashland, KY at chospice.org and Hope Lodge of Lexington at cancer.org.