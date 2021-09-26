PORTSMOUTH — Hazel Marie Gee, 86, of Portsmouth, passed away at River Run Health Care in Franklin Furnace, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. She was born in Portsmouth, Mar. 5, 1935, a daughter of the late Riley Gay and Effie Mae Sissel Tackett. Hazel was of the Baptist faith, a homemaker and was especially proud to have served as a Special Deputy for the Scioto County Sheriff’s Department for more than 20 years. Surviving are her five sons; Phillip T. (Megan) Bender of Minford, John W. Bender of Franklin Furnace, Mark K. (Trina) Bender of Sciotoville, Rick Bender of Portsmouth, Bobby Gee of Portsmouth; one daughter, Kimberly S. Bender of Portsmouth; one brother, Walter Tackett of Portsmouth and one sister, Charlotte Tackett of Portsmouth, 23 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Hazel was also preceded in death by her son, Gregory D. Bender, two brothers, Jimmy and Carl Tackett and three sisters, Lilly Coleman, Catherine Sowards and Rosalie Cade. Memorial services will be held 6 P.M. Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth with Bobby Cooper officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5 to 6 P.M. on Friday. Online condolences may be shared with the family

