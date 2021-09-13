VALDEZ —Henry Dewitt Sullivan 92 of Valdez NM, died September 3, 2021. He was born October 10, 1928 in Scioto County, Ohio; to David D. and Leona (Wagner) Sullivan. Henry graduated from Valley High School (Lucasville Oh) in 1946. He was inducted and served in the US Army during the Korean War. Henry married Sandra (Campbell) Sullivan, January 21, 1961. They had two sons; Craig D. Sullivan, and Dirk C. Sullivan. He worked at Civic Savings Bank in Portsmouth, Ohio, and retired after 40 years of service. He was a Scoutmaster for Troop 23 of the Boys Scouts of America.

After living most of their married life in Rosemount, Henry and Sandra moved to Taos County, New Mexico in 2003, to reside in a house designed and built by their son, Dirk. Henry is survived by his wife and sons, and by his brother Fred Sullivan (and his wife, Pat) of Lucasville Oh, and his brother-in-law David Campbell (and his wife Maxine) of Interlochen Fl., nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 10 AM at the Angel Fire State Veterans Cemetery, Angel Fire, NM. Arrangements by Rivera Family Funeral Home. To share a memory, please visit our website at www.riverafuneralhome.com