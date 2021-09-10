LUCASVILLE-Mary Jean Estepp, 96, of Lucasville, passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021, at her residence.

She was born July 25, 1925, in Williamson, WV, a daughter of the late Clarence T. “Joe” and Mary Massey Downing.

Jean was a homemaker, member of Madison Missionary Baptist Church, and a 1943 Williamson High School graduate. She was a former KYB Youth leader at Grace Baptist Church for many years. Jean was blessed by the Lord with a talent of writing poetry that spoke of her love, devotion and understanding of the Lord.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Melvin Estepp, March 9, 2012; and two brothers, Dean Downing and C.T. “Joe” Downing Jr.

Jean is survived by two daughters, Brenda Gifford of Lucasville, and Denise Jones of Delaware, Ohio; six grandchildren, Angela Davis who shared Jean’s home growing up, Greg Mathis, Chris Mathis, Nathan Mathis, Melinda Sutherland, and Amy Mathis; 15 greatgrandchildren; and one great great-granddaughter.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville with Kevin Gullion and Don Noel officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Burial Park. Friends may call 5 to 7 p.m. Monday and one hour prior to the service Tuesday.