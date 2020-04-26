Scioto County Children Services Board

will hold a special board meeting on April 27, 2020 at 4:30 p.m.

The board meeting is for Executive Session only. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss employment

and/or compensation of a public employee and/or matters required to be kept confidential by federal

law or regulations or state statutes. There will be an executive session pursuant to Ohio Revised Code

Section 121.22(G)(1) and (G)(5). No action will be taken at this meeting.

PORTER TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES’ SPECIAL MEETING

The special meeting of the Porter Township Trustees scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 5p.m. has been cancelled. A special meeting of the Porter Township Trustees will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, with the purpose being to consider the employment and compensation of township personnel. Meetings are held at the Porter Township Hall, 1535 Dogwood Ridge Road, Wheelersburg, OH 45694.

The Trustees have made provisions to allow public participation at all Board of Trustees’ meetings only by live-streaming through the internet via Facebook Live until the COVID-19 declared emergency is terminated or

upon receipt of additional guidance.