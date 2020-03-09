SOUTH PORTSMOUTH, KY-Myles A. Hughes Jr., 82, of South Portsmouth, Kentucky passed away March 7, 2020 in Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Kentucky. He was born in Oak Hill, Ohio, Feb. 8, 1938, a son of the late Miles Hughes Sr. and Minnie May Rawlins Hughes. He attended the Lloyd Baptist Church, Lloyd, Kentucky.

Preceded in death besides his parents are one grandson, Dustin Dunlap, one brother, Bob Hughes.

Surviving are his wife, Shelby Hughes, daughter, Kim (David) Dunlap of Stout, Ohio, son, Kevin (Becky) Hughes of West Portsmouth, Ohio, one brother, Alan Hughes, 5 grandchildren, Shellee Chen, Jennifer Nickel, Eric Nickel, Nick Dunlap and Mahala Hughes and 7 great grandchildren, David, Wyatt, Breanna, Jacob Myles, Oliver and Tanner, many nieces and nephews and a special companion, Samson.

There will be no services at this time.

