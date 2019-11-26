Local briefs

- The Valley Township Board of Trustees regular business meeting scheduled for Thursday, November 28 has been changed to Wednesday, November 27 at 10:00 AM.
- 5k run/walk, Russell, KY, Thursday 9 a..m. “Let’s hit the streets to help others eat!” This is the motto for the annual Russell Turkey trot which will take place on Thanksgiving morning in downtown Russell – down from the Russell Super Quik. The event is an “official” 5k run/walk and all proceeds go to Helping Hands which is a non-profit agency that not only feeds but helps clothe, heat and provide electricity – last year’s run was able to raise nearly $4,000.00 for Helping Hands. Runners/walkers will meet at Russell Senior Center by Russell Super Quik in downtown Russell. Participants can register online at tristateracer.com or the day of the event! Registration begins at 8:00 am sharp and the “trot” begins at 9:00. All are welcome to come run, walk, or “trot” the distance. Pets and strollers are welcome too! It’s all about giving!