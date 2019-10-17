FRANCES HUSTON

LUCASVILLE — Frances Adelaide Huston, 101 +240 days, went to be with the Lord and Savior-Jesus Christ on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Rosemount Pavilion.

She was born February 18, 1918 in Lexington, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Alex and Susie Slone Stewart.

She was a lifelong homemaker, a 1936 Valley High School graduate, and attended Rio Grande College. Frances was a 70 year member of Bethlehem Freewill Baptist Church.

Frances was also preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Clifton Huston, June 1, 2010; grandson Eddy Doss; sons-in-law, James Doss and Tom Staker; four brothers, Alex, Cleve, Jim, and Will Stewart; and three sisters, Genevieve, Edna, and Beatrice.

She is survived by three daughters, Patricia Doss of Lucasville, Linda Blanton of Rosemount, and Nancy Staker of Portsmouth; one son, John C. Huston of Portsmouth; five grandchildren, Fonda Doss (Morgan) Brooks, Tara Doss (Allen) Whitaker, Troy (Jennifer) Staker, Chris (Kris) Staker, and Todd Blanton; nine grandchildren, Kelsey Doss, Delaney Staker, Aaron (Jessica) Brooks, Dylan Doss, Alex Staker, Collin Staker, Nicholas (Kelsey) Blanton, Jackson Whitaker, and Luke Staker; and two great-great-grandchildren, Nori Brooks and Ava Marie Doss.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, October 21, 2019 at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville with Rev. Allison Bauer officiating. Burial will follow in Lucasville Cemetery. Friends may call from 11:30 a.m. till the funeral hour at the funeral home.