PORTSMOUTH —Annetta A. Rini, 95, of Portsmouth, Ohio, passed away, Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Hillview Retirement Center in Portsmouth, Ohio. Annette was born in Columbus, Ohio, March 21, 1924.

She enjoyed swimming, playing bridge and always worried about others over herself.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Jerome Rini, one brother Pete Albanese and her twin sister, Anita Hulligan.

She is survived by three daughters, Mary (Doyle) Bross of West Portsmouth, Ohio, Roberta (Jerry) Giles of Columbus and Jackie (Dave) Tilley of Dublin, Ohio, four grandchildren, two great grandchildren and special friend, Sandy Hampton.

A private service will be held at a later date. Crockett L. Reed Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky is in charge of the arrangements.