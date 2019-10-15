FESTUS — Elsie M. Collier, age 94, of Festus, Missouri, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 at Crystal Oaks Nursing Center in Festus. Mrs. Collier worked as a Nurse’s Aide at Jefferson Memorial Hospital and was a homemaker. She was born February 12, 1925 in Jeff, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Sally Jane Mills and Grady Hendrix. She was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Martin Collier, Jr.

She is survived by five sons; Gary (Jeanie) Collier of Franklin, Tennessee, Richard (Larissa) Collier of Indialantic, Florida, Marty (Marilyn) Collier of Ballwin, Missouri, Jim (Cynthia) Collier of Festus, Missouri and Randy Collier of Colony, Texas; three siblings Alvena Ruggles, Judy (Dean) Arnold, and Bob Hendrix; twelve grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by three sisters Ruth Tucker, Louise Flynn, and June Lee Lowe; four brothers Alfred Mills, James Hendrix, Jack Randall Hendrix, and Otis Hendrix; and two grandsons Christopher Collier and Vladislav Milushev.

Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Friday, October 18, 2019 at Morton-Hunt Family Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky. Interment in Siloam Cemetery in South Shore, Kentucky. Visitation 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the funeral home and from 10 A.M. until the funeral hour on Friday. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at act.alz.org/donate.