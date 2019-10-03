Canoe and kayak race

The Soc & Sam Little Sandy Run Canoe Race is set for 9 a.m. Saturday with registration at 8:30. The race is a six-mile run that begins at the Raccoon/ Gullet Bridge on Ky. 2 four miles south of Greenup and ends at the Little Sandy Boat Ramp. Canoes and kayaks are welcome.

A $10 fee per contestant can be paid at the start of the race, with all money going to the veterans memorial cemetery.

People under age 18 need the consent of a parent or legal guardian. Life Jackets must be worn.

The race, the sixth annual, is part of the festivities of Greenup’s Old Fashion Days. The three-day festival started Thursday.

Soc Clay and G. Sam Piatt will be on hand at the race. Race founder Tom Clay will be the official starter.

For more information call 606-831-2203.