ESTHER EILEEN HART

FRANKLIN FURNACE — Esther Eileen Hart, 85, of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019 at her residence. Mrs. Hart was born in Scioto County, on February 23, 1934, a daughter to the late Clarence W. and Geneva (Lavender) Hill. She was also preceded in death on March 9, 2016, by her husband Earl W. Hart, whom she married December 20, 1974.

Mrs. Hart was a graduate of Wheelersburg High School and retired from Goodyear Atomic Plant in 1976, after 23+ years of service. She enjoyed collecting antiques and dolls and loved spending time with family and friends. She was also owner of a Christmas Tree Farm in Scioto County; and was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by: step-father: Oscar McGraw, step-mother: Wilba Hill,

brother: Donald Hill, brother-in-law: James F. Logan.

She is survived by: three daughters: Brenda (Bob) Self of Coal Grove, Tami Spurlock of Ironton and Tania (Mike) Davis of Fairfield, OH, sister: Beverly Logan of Stout, OH, two granddaughters: Tracy R. Self of Wheatfield, IN and Heather (Grant) Taylor of Ironton, three grandsons: Shayne Self of Ashland, KY, Travis Self of Newport, KY and William Jonathon Davis of Dalles, OR, three great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild.

There will be a private graveside service at a later date. Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South Seventh Street, Ironton, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. To offer the Hart family condolences, please visit: www.phillipsfuneralhome.net