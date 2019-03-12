MICHAEL LEE STURGILL

NEW BOSTON — Michael Lee Sturgill passed away 3-10-2019, 6:55 A.M. at Hospice. He was born on 9-29-1942 to the late Helen Sturgill Williams and Fred Sturgill. He is survived by amazing wife Kathy and beloved dog Bella, brother Dale (Jan) Sturgill, son Sean (Ginny) Sturgill, stepsons Ryan Tubb, Aaron (Jennifer) Tubb, grandchildren Isabelle, Maggie, Michael, William Sturgill, step-grandchildren Wyatt, Logan and Payton Tubb, nieces Jackie (Russ) Oglesby, Amy (Jeff) Adkins, brother-in-law Joe (Diana) Groves, step-niece Cami (Craig) Felts, sister-in-law Vickie (Darrell) Lewis, step-nephews Eric Lewis and Jason Hoskins, along with many nieces, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. Mick was former administrator of the village of New Boston, member of the SOPA Board, served in the US Navy and retired from ODOT.

A good day for Mick would be hunting and fishing with friends, and watching Browns football games.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Hospice, their services were indispensable for the family during Mick’s time. Other donations can be made to Hardknocks Training Center 3109 Orchard Drive Portsmouth, OH 45662. On Sunday March 17, 2019 we will celebrate Mick’s life at Elks City Club (544 4th St, Portsmouth, OH 45662.) from 1:00 – 2:00 PM. we welcome everyone to visit with the family, 2:00 – 2:15 P.M. we will have acknowledgments from Evan Fisher, following Evan we will have food and drink until 4:00 P.M., please join us in celebrating Mick’s life!