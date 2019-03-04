JIM HALE

LUCASVILLE — James Edward Hale, 67, of Lucasville, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Chillicothe VA Medical Center.

He was born September 16, 1951 in Portsmouth a son of the late Charles and Nancy Elizabeth Adkins Hale.

Jim was a retired barber in Portsmouth, a former control room operator for Houston Power and Lighting, and a 1970 Portsmouth High School graduate. He was a US Air Force Vietnam Era veteran.

He is survived by his son, David Adkins of Portsmouth; his daughter Melissa Adkins of Portsmouth; three grandchildren, Nicholas, John, and Eli; two brothers, Steve Hale of West Portsmouth and Thomas D. Hale of Rosemount; and one sister, Charlotta M. Riesenbeck of Lucasville.

Graveside military services will be conducted 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in Lucasville Cemetery by the William A. Baker and James F. Irwin Posts of the American Legion. Friends may call 11:30 to 12:30 at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.