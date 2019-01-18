JERRY L. GINN

PORTSMOUTH —Jerry Lee Ginn, 73, of Portsmouth, passed away Friday, January 18, 2019 at Southern Ohio Medical Center. He was born February 4, 1945 in Portsmouth, a son of the late Lowell Elton and Carol Jean Poole Ginn.

Jerry retired from AEP after 42 years of service as an engineer and he was a 1963 Clay High School graduate. A Vietnam era Navy veteran, he was a member of the James Dickey Post American Legion.

Surviving are his beloved wife, Linda Kay Monroe Ginn, whom he married December 30, 1988 in Portsmouth; two daughters, Michelle Bradley of Portsmouth and Ashley Lawrence (Josh) Crabtree of Waverly; a sister, Nancy (Robert) Ray of Granville; sisters and brothers-in-law, Donna (Ronald) Slusher, Raymond (Phyllis) Monroe and Wilbur Monroe, all of Springfield; grandchildren, Nicholas Ginn, Brooklyn and Baleigh Bradley, Cooper and Shelby Crabtree; and a great-granddaughter, Rylee Kay. Jerry was also “Dad” to Ashley (Eric) Dingus of Sciotoville and Alisha (Joe) Flagg of Minford; and “Papaw” to Jen Rapp (K.C. Rase), Erin Rapp (Addison Dixon), Blake Hopkins and Laiken, Kailen and Skylen Dingus. His special great-grandchildren were Isaac White, Kailynn Rase, and Eli and Elvin Dixon; and he had one special little girl, Raelyn Franklin.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his son, Aaron Craig Ginn; and a brother-in-law, Steven Monroe.

Jerry wished to be an organ donor and he requested that no services be held. Arrangements are under the direction of the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth.

Memorial contributions in Jerry’s name may be made to the Women’s Volleyball Team or Women’s Softball Team at the University of Rio Grande, ATTN: Institutional Advancement, P.O. Box 500, Rio Grande, OH 45674.

Online condolences may be shared at RalphFScott.com.