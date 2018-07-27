NANCY JO KLEINMAN

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Nancy Jo Kleinman, RN, 82, of West Portsmouth, passed away on Tuesday, July 24, 2018, while a resident of Best Care Nursing Home in Wheelersburg, Ohio. She was born Sept 11th, 1935, on Dry Run, a daughter of the late Franz Josef Zender and Rose May Grimes Zender.

In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by James Kleinman, her loving husband of over 20 years; by one brother, Robert Lee Hazelbaker; and by two sisters, Patricia Smith and Ruth Boyd. She is survived by her brother, Karl Zender, of Davis, California; her son, Jennings Josef Rozzell, PSG, US Army (RET), of Hobart, Washington; two grandsons, Franklin Rozzell, SPC, US Army, of Vancouver, Washington, and John Rozzell, of Everett, Washington; and two stepdaughters, Karen Legge and Katrina Kleinman.

Nancy Kleinman was in the first graduating class of Notre Dame High School. She earned her nursing diploma at Mercy Hospital and was employed as a professional nurse for 34 years, for 25 of those as an Intensive Care Nurse (one of the first to be qualified in Southern Ohio).

A visitation for friends and relatives will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 PM Sunday, July 29, 2018, at Melcher Funeral Home in Portsmouth. There will be a recitation of the rosary at 5:15 PM.

A funeral mass will be offered at 10:00 AM Monday, July 30, 2018, at Our Lady of Sorrows with Rev. Nicholas Droll officiating. Burial will follow at McKendree Cemetery in Sandy Springs.