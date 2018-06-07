RICKY LEE WRIGHT

LONDON — Ricky Lee Wright, 62 of London, Ohio passed away Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at this home. He was a United States Army veteran.

Rick was preceded in death by his mother; Catherine Crabtree, father; Albert Wright, 2 brothers; John and Randal E. Wright, 2 sisters; Marry Ann Smith and Carol Sue Wright, and 3 other sisters

Rick is survived by a son; Jeremy (Jamie) Wright, a daughter; Ranea (Rodney) Baker, 4 grandchildren; Claire of Portsmouth, Marshall, Makayla, and Mariah all of West Portsmouth, 2 great grandchildren; Jordan and Jaxson both of West Portsmouth, a sister; Debbie (Donnie) Rice, a brother; Eddie (Jeannie) Wright both of Columbus, girlfriend; Patty Hatfield, along with another daughter, 2 grandchildren, and 11 nieces and nephews.