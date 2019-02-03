No Kill Deer Hunt a success

Disability is not in the vocabulary when one comes to Dunn’s Farm for the No Kill Deer Hunt.

Whether a person is confined to a wheelchair, totally blind, or even not having use of their arms, Dunn has made it possible for them to hunt a deer on his farm. The trophies were delivered Saturday from this season’s No Kill Deer Hunt.

Disabled veterans and children gathered at Gatti’s Pizza in Portsmouth to receive their trophy they bagged last fall.

The No Kill idea was started by local deer farm owner Todd Dunn, who said he needed to tranquilize his herd and remove the horns from his bucks and give them immunization shots. “I had to cut the horns off and stuff anyway,” Dunn said. “Why can’t I do something in someone else’s name.”

Dunn, who is a Mason, said he was inspired by the Mason teaching to give back. He said he credits fellow Mason Claude Duckworth with helping get the No Kill Deer Hunt started, but many others have been involved to make it the success it has become. From taxidermists to those donating bucks to the farm, Dunn named all involved Saturday, including God’s Creation Taxidermist, Jed’s Taxidermy, Buckeye Taxidermy, Crooked Horn Taxidermy, Gatti’s Pizza, All Seasons Heating and Air, and Dan and Pam Paden, who donated a 26 point buck to the farm.

For this year, Dunn is optimistic saying he wants to increase the amount of hunts. He also said his cabin for veterans to come spend a weekend is still under construction. He said he hopes to have it ready this year. April 27th disabled veterans and children with disabilities will be able to participate in the Annual Turkey Creek Trout Derby. A section of the lake will be reserved on April 27th for the group to fish and have fun.

According to Mike Bell, President of the Autism Project of Southern Ohio, who is helping with the derby, disabled veterans will help the children with disabilities during the derby. Excitement was in the air from those in attendance when the trout derby was announced Saturday.

Those who received their trophies Saturday to put on the wall at home were: Isaiah DeLottell, Donny Abrams, Luke Mayberry, Kayla Garland, Kelly Furnish, and Ron Wood.

“It gives me the freedom to get out and achieve my goal. I didn’t think I would ever be able to,” Wood said. “I’m meeting a lot of awesome people. I can’t wait to get out there and go to the trout derby.”

Wood, a United States navy veteran was paralyzed from a car accident. He said the No Kill Deer Hunt gives him an opportunity to do something he never thought he would ever do again.

Dunn said he hopes to get 20 hunts in for 2019, and keep to keep growing. “I just want to help as many people as I can.”

