Grand Jury returns 26 indictments

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on October 7 and returned 26 __Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:
PAUL BLEVINS, 47
Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:
2 Counts Failure to Appear
ANTWAN DEMAR FELDER, 47
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear
KARLEE MURNAHAN, 30
West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Escape
GLENDA MICHELLE MURPHY, 28
New Boston, Ohio, was indicted on:
Escape
PAUL BLEVINS, 47
Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:
Escape
ROBERT KENNETH HENRY, 54
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Heroin
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
TRAVIS JAY FLOYD, 25
Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:
2 Counts Petty Theft
2 Counts Theft
Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle
Receiving Stolen Property
BURT CHRISTOPHER COPLEY, 44
Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:
2 Counts Petty Theft
2 Counts Theft
Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle
Receiving Stolen Property
JOSEPH RAY MONTAVON, 53
McDermott, Ohio, was indicted on:
Trespass in a Habitation when a Person is Present or Likely to be Present
Criminal Trespass
BRADEN CRABTREE, 22
West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
2 Counts Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of Marihuana
MICHELLE HOWARD, 41
West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
2 Counts Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of Marihuana
ALEXANDER S. DUNCAN, 29
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Petty Theft
4 Counts Theft
4 Counts Receiving Stolen Property
RONEISHA C. ANDERSON, 24
Columbus, Ohio, was indicted on:
Tampering with Evidence
Possessing Criminal Tools
Trafficking in Cocaine
Possession of Cocaine
DARRIUS JAMES LEE MARROW, 27
Columbus, Ohio, was indicted on:
Tampering with Evidence
Possessing Criminal Tools
Trafficking in Cocaine
Possession of Cocaine
AARON ANTHONY JONES, 27
Dayton, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possessing Criminal Tools
Trafficking in Marihuana
Possession of Marihuana
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
ROGER EUGENE TURNER, III, 49
Wheelersburg, Ohio, was indicted on:
5 Counts Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
5 Counts Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
KAREN M. GREEN, 46
Wheelersburg, Ohio, was indicted on:
5 Counts Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
5 Counts Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
JEREMIE C. GRAVES, 47
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Disorderly Conduct
Possessing Criminal Tools
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
WILLIAM K. COTTRELL, 37
South Webster, Ohio, was indicted on:
Receiving Stolen Property
DAVID J. DARBY, 46
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Drugs
Possession of Marihuana
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
KATRINA DEE CRAFT, 34
McDermott, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Heroin
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
CHELSEY MARIE NEAL, 30
McDermott, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Heroin
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
AMBER M. RAWLINS, 37
South Webster, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
SHAWNA J. WILLIAMS, 35
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
2 Counts Felonious Assault
Kidnapping
Abduction
2 Counts Aggravated Burglary
HALEY LOGAN DAY, 27
McDermott, Ohio, was indicted on:
2 Counts Felonious Assault
Kidnapping
Abduction
2 Counts Aggravated Burglary
RYAN K. POLLOCK, 31
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Assault
Criminal Damaging or Endangering
Aggravated Burglary