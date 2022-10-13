Posted on by

Grand Jury returns 26 indictments


Staff report

photo

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on October 7 and returned 26 __Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

PAUL BLEVINS, 47

Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:

2 Counts Failure to Appear

ANTWAN DEMAR FELDER, 47

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear

KARLEE MURNAHAN, 30

West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Escape

GLENDA MICHELLE MURPHY, 28

New Boston, Ohio, was indicted on:

Escape

PAUL BLEVINS, 47

Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:

Escape

ROBERT KENNETH HENRY, 54

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Heroin

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

TRAVIS JAY FLOYD, 25

Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:

2 Counts Petty Theft

2 Counts Theft

Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Receiving Stolen Property

BURT CHRISTOPHER COPLEY, 44

Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:

2 Counts Petty Theft

2 Counts Theft

Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Receiving Stolen Property

JOSEPH RAY MONTAVON, 53

McDermott, Ohio, was indicted on:

Trespass in a Habitation when a Person is Present or Likely to be Present

Criminal Trespass

BRADEN CRABTREE, 22

West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

2 Counts Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of Marihuana

MICHELLE HOWARD, 41

West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

2 Counts Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of Marihuana

ALEXANDER S. DUNCAN, 29

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Petty Theft

4 Counts Theft

4 Counts Receiving Stolen Property

RONEISHA C. ANDERSON, 24

Columbus, Ohio, was indicted on:

Tampering with Evidence

Possessing Criminal Tools

Trafficking in Cocaine

Possession of Cocaine

DARRIUS JAMES LEE MARROW, 27

Columbus, Ohio, was indicted on:

Tampering with Evidence

Possessing Criminal Tools

Trafficking in Cocaine

Possession of Cocaine

AARON ANTHONY JONES, 27

Dayton, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

Trafficking in Marihuana

Possession of Marihuana

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

ROGER EUGENE TURNER, III, 49

Wheelersburg, Ohio, was indicted on:

5 Counts Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

5 Counts Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

KAREN M. GREEN, 46

Wheelersburg, Ohio, was indicted on:

5 Counts Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

5 Counts Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

JEREMIE C. GRAVES, 47

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Disorderly Conduct

Possessing Criminal Tools

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

WILLIAM K. COTTRELL, 37

South Webster, Ohio, was indicted on:

Receiving Stolen Property

DAVID J. DARBY, 46

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Drugs

Possession of Marihuana

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

KATRINA DEE CRAFT, 34

McDermott, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Heroin

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

CHELSEY MARIE NEAL, 30

McDermott, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Heroin

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

AMBER M. RAWLINS, 37

South Webster, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

SHAWNA J. WILLIAMS, 35

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

2 Counts Felonious Assault

Kidnapping

Abduction

2 Counts Aggravated Burglary

HALEY LOGAN DAY, 27

McDermott, Ohio, was indicted on:

2 Counts Felonious Assault

Kidnapping

Abduction

2 Counts Aggravated Burglary

RYAN K. POLLOCK, 31

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Assault

Criminal Damaging or Endangering

Aggravated Burglary

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/10/web1_Indictments-1-.jpg

Staff report