Grand Jury returns 22 indictments

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on September 16 and returned 22 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

Amy C. Thurman, 41

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear

Mary Elizabeth Francis, 36

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

2 Counts Failure to Appear

Kristie Walker, 40

Hurricane, West Virginia, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear

Missy Jane Branyord, 37

Piketon, Ohio, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear

Teresa Ann Pacheco, 46

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

3 Counts Having Weapons while under Disability

Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle

Trafficking in Cocaine

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Cocaine

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

Nonconforming Glass in Motor Vehicle

Stefhon Dajuan Dehayno Greathouse, 18

Columbus, Ohio, was indicted on:

Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle

Trafficking in Cocaine

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Cocaine

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

Roger Eugene Turner, III, 49

Wheelersburg, Ohio, was indicted on:

2 Counts Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

2 Counts Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Karen M. Green, 46

Wheelersburg, Ohio, was indicted on:

2 Counts Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

2 Counts Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Travis Armond Walker-Hardy, 33

Huntington, West Virginia, was indicted on:

Possession of Cocaine

Angelita Maria DeWitt, 44

Columbus, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possession of Cocaine

Myron Dean Herring, Jr., 30

Columbus, Ohio, was indicted on:

Having Weapons while under Disability

Possessing Criminal Tools

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Marihuana

Possession of Cocaine

Leon James McReynolds, 48

Atlanta, Georgia, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

2 Counts Trafficking in Cocaine

2 Counts Possession of Cocaine

Willie Lee Coby, 52

Redford, Michigan, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

2 Counts Trafficking in Cocaine

2 Counts Possession of Cocaine

Carol Rosanne Boehm, 57

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Heroin

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernlia

Brandon William Jackson, 28

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

2 Counts Felonious Assault

Resisting Arrest

Antwan Demar Felder, 47

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possession of a Fentayl-Related Compound

Possession of Heroin

Anna Will, 37

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Tampering with Evidence

Yielding when Entering Roadway from Place Other than Roadway

Failure to Stop after an Accident

Operating a Motor Vehicle Bearing an Invalid License Plate or Identification Mark

Randall S. Menda, 43

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Violating a Protection Order

Jason L. Jones, 42

West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

2 Counts Endangering Children

Domestic Violence

Densil Sylvester Williams, 32

Chillicothe, Ohio, was indicted on:

Domestic Violence

Deanna Mariee Goben, 29

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

4 Counts Endangering Children

Brant C. Stone, 51

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

2 Counts Felonious Assault

Kidnapping

Abduction

Domestic Violence

Attempted Aggravated Murder

2 Counts Attempted Murder