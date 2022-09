Jury returns 14 indictments

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on September 9 and returned 14 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

James Scott Mullins, 32

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear

Kevin L. Bocook, 62

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear

Timothy Clay Harvey, 59

Bethel, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Joanne Dominique Beamon, 33

Huntington, West Virginia, was indicted on:

Trafficking in Marihuana

Trafficking in Cocaine

Possession of Cocaine

Dashea Lasal Thomas, 26

Inkster, Michigan, was indicted on:

Trafficking in Marihuana

Trafficking in Cocaine

Possession of Cocaine

Amir Xavier Terrell Peake, 22

Akron, Ohio, was indicted on:

Having Weapons while under Disability

Javon Earl Penson, 24

Akron, Ohio, was indicted on:

Having Weapons while under Disability

Marcus Wilson Riley, 25

Sciotoville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Vehicular Assault

Endangering Children

Glenda Michelle Murphy, 28

New Boston, Ohio, was indicted on:

Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Heroin

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Dennis William Darby, Jr., 45

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Heroin

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Charles L. Taylor, 55

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Vandalism

Breaking and Entering

Petty Theft

Narion D. Willis, 20

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Tampering with Evidence

Obstructing Official Business

Having Weapons while under Disability

Ryan A. Stief, 19

Blue Creek, Ohio, was indicted on:

Having Weapons while under Disability

Using Weapons while Intoxicated

Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle

Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle

Possession of Marihuana

Jason R. Skaggs, 43

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/09/web1_Indictments-1-.jpg