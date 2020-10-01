PPD makes arrest in murder investigation

PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth Police Department has arrested Anthony Louderback.

On Sept. 10, PPD asked for assistance from the public in locating Anthony L. Louderback. Louderback had active warrants for his arrest from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections and Portsmouth Municipal Court. Louderback was also being sought for his involvement in the murder of Derick R. Holsinger.

According to a release from PPD, on Sept. 5, 2020, at approximately 7:54 p.m., Portsmouth Police were called to 1809 Wayne Ave. apt. G in reference to a possible deceased individual inside the apartment.

Once patrol officers arrived, they found the apartment door unsecured and made entry into the apartment. Officer’s located Holsinger inside the apartment. The Portsmouth Police Investigation Bureau and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification both responded to process the crime scene.

Louderback has been booked at the Scioto County Jail and charged with parole violation, driving under OVI suspension and aggravated murder.

