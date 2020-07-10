2 arrested in 5-year-old death investigation

NEW BOSTON — New Boston Police Department along with the Scioto County Prosecutor Shane Tieman and his Assistant Prosecutor Julie Hutchinson and the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office Detective Jodi Conkel is announcing an arrest has been made in the child abuse death case.

On Thursday a news release was issued from NBPD about a call from the SOMC Emergency Room where a 5-year-old female child was brought into the emergency room with injuries. Shortly thereafter the child was life-flighted to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus where the child died at 10:47 p.m. July 8.

Since NBPD received the call from SOMC, NBPD along with the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office with assistance from investigators from the County Prosecutor and from the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office Detective Conkel have been working on the case.

Throughout Thursday, several key witnesses to the investigation were interviewed by Det. Conkel and through those interviews’ information was obtained that lead to the arrest of two persons at 9:21 p.m.

Richard Greene age 46 of 220 Ohio Avenue in New Boston and his wife Sonya Greene age 38 of 220 Ohio Avenue have been arrested and charged with Aggravated Murder a felony in the first degree, Murder B a felony in the first degree, three counts of felony assault all felonies in the second degree, and three counts of Endangering a Child a felony in the third degree. Richard and Sonya Greene are lodged in the Scioto County Jail and will appear Friday morning at Portsmouth Municipal Court on the charges.

The Greene’s are the grandparents of the 5-year-old female child. Richard Greene is the biological grandfather to the child and Sonya Greene would be a step-grandmother. The victim child was living with the Greene’s at that address because Scioto County Children Services had placed the victim child and two other male siblings age 7 and age 3 into the foster care of the Greene’s. Information obtained said that the children had been living with the Greene’s for about a month and a half, since around May 18.

Since it is still an active investigation and more people will be interviewed that might have further information about the case, NBPD will only say at this time the victim female child had multiple injuries’ and bruising about her body and head area that was consistent with being physically abused and hurt that lead to the victim child’s death.

“As Chief of Police for NBPD I would like our citizens to know that the persons who are responsible for the injuries’ and death of this child is behind cell bars at the Scioto County Jail and if it were not for the investigative efforts of Captain Robert Deerfield NBPD, County Prosecutor’s Investigators Jim Charles and Carl Compton and Detective Jodi Conkel this case would have not been solved quickly and no arrest might of not happened,” NBPD Chief Steve Goins said. “The Medical Staffs from Southern Medical Center and Nationwide Children Hospital had done everything they could have done to help save this child and we thank them for their cooperation during this investigation. I cannot think of a more horrific crime to be committed then the killing of an innocent 5-year-old child. I believe this has emotionally affected everyone involved in this case.”

