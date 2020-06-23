5 new COVID-19 cases in Scioto County

PORTSMOUTH — The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments announced five new positive cases of COVID-19 for Scioto County on Tuesday.

This brings the total to 27 for the county.

Scioto County Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Martin said that the new cases are a result of people from our area traveling to COVID-19 hotspots and taking no precautions.

Dr. Martin suggests that people reconsider traveling to areas such as Myrtle or Daytona Beaches or other areas that are COVID-19 hotspots. Dr. Martin also recommends that if residents do travel to the hotspots that they avoid large crowds, practice social distancing, wear a mask when in public, wash their hands with soap and water for least 20-second often, use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available, wipe down frequently used surfaces, and stay away from sick people.

The health departments are conducting contact tracing and isolation protocols for the new cases.

In addition to the new cases, one more person has been hospitalized bringing the total to six during the outbreak.

Scioto EMA expects an update on the situation at Southern Ohio Correctional Facility Tuesday evening.

At last report SOCF still has only two employees that have tested positive for the virus. 13 inmates remain in quarantine and 1 is still awaiting test results.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/06/web1_COvid-2.jpg