SSU cancels in-person classes

Shawnee State University has canceled all in-person classes, March 16-20. After those dates, classes will resume online only until April 12.

In a release sent out Wednesday evening faculty, staff and students were notified of the change. Below is the complete release from the university.

“In keeping with advice and recommendations regarding COVID-19 from Governor DeWine and health officials, Shawnee State University is implementing the following.

All in-person classes are canceled next week, March 16-20 to allow faculty time to transition their in-person courses to online format, with the following exceptions.

• Classes that were already 100% online are not canceled and will continue on regular schedule.

• Labs, clinicals, special internships, student teaching, and other activities related to certification requirements are not canceled next week and will continue as scheduled.

All in-person classes will resume in an online format Monday, March 23 and will continue in this format through Sunday, April 12. Exceptions include:

• Labs, clinicals, special internships, student teaching, special projects or activities related to your courses. These will be continued and organized at the discretion of the instructor.

• Faculty are being asked to email each student on their course roster to confirm class activities and schedules. Students should be diligent about checking their mymail.shawnee.Edu email accounts for faculty and campus communications.

The University will remain open.

• All university offices and services will remain on a regular schedule now through the end of the semester to provide critical services for students.

• Housing will remain open and students may continue living on campus.

• Key student services, including the Clark Memorial Library, SSU Health Clinic, SSU Dining in the Bear’s Den, all safety services, Student Success Center, Career Services, and Student Business Center will maintain regular hours.

• Some events will be rescheduled or canceled following Governor DeWine’s guidelines. Individual announcements on those will be made.

Please continue to visit shawnee.edu/health for regular updates and information. We are also developing a daily bulletin to help answer any commonly asked questions.”

