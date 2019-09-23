Driver and 10-year-old dead after head-on collision

The driver of one car and a juvenile passenger, age 10, both were pronounced dead at the scene of a head-on collision just before midnight Sunday on SR 73 near the Rush Township Fire Department.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported Michael Andrus, age 36, of McDermott, was westbound in a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt also occupied by his three young stepchildren, Zachary Rowe, 10, Emilio Stiers, 5, and Roy Stiers, 6, all also of McDermott.

Officials said when Andrus crested a hill near Primrose Lane, he over corrected going left of center. Andrus’ car collided with a 2012 Jeep Wrangler driven by Cole Staggs, 19, of West Portsmouth.

Staggs’ car also was occupied by three other persons: Skylar Niner-Carver, 17, and Jesse Johnson, 18, both of West Portsmouth, along with Brynn Monroe, 18, of Minford.

Washington Township Fire Department and Squad were on the scene, assisted by Portsmouth Ambulance and Patriot Ambulance.

Scioto County Coroner Darren Adams pronounced Andrus and Rowe dead at the scene. Staggs, Emilio and Roy Stiers were flown from the scene by Air Evac and Healthnet. Niner-Carver, Johnson and Monroe were transported from the scene to the Southern Ohio Medical Center.

The state patrol reported all occupants were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation by state officials.