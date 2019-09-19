Johnson gets Senate nod

COLUMBUS-Former 89th District State Representative and Scioto County Coroner, Dr. Terry Johnson is the newest Ohio Senator, representing the 14th District which includes Scioto County.

Johnson was appointed by a the state Republican Caucus on Wednesday, replacing Joe Uecker, who resigned to take a position with the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof said Johnson was one of six who threw their names in the ring for the position. Johnson served the 80th District from 2011-2018 and had served as Scioto County Coroner for the previous 10 years. He has been a practicing physician in Scioto County since 1994. He is currently employed at valley View Health Centers in Waverly as Director of Medically Assisted Treatment and Integrated Health Services.

“It is an honor to be selected as the next Senator for Ohio’s 14th Senate District,”Johnson said in a previous story in the Daily Times. “Serving others is one of the great joys of my life and I am looking forward to getting to work once again the legislature for the people of southern Ohio.”

Obhof’s office stated while serving in the house of representatives, Johnson brought his medical background to the legislature helping get key legislation passed, including shutting down Ohio’s “pill mills” with House Bill 93, as well as prescription drug abuse.

Johnson graduated summa cum laude in 1985 from Ohio University with a bachelor’ s degree in history before attending the university’s College of Osteopathic Medicine. He began practicing medicine in southern Ohio in 1994.

He is also a veteran of the Ohio Army National Guard and has served multiple tours overseas as a senior flight surgeon.

He and his wife Jennifer, a pharmacist, currently live in McDermott, the parents of four sons and two grandchildren.

“I appreciate the interest and experience of all the candidates we met with, and each brings a unique understanding of the issues important to southern Ohio,” said Obhof. “I’m confident Terry will represent the people of the 14th Senate District well. His life’s work has been helping Ohioans overcome challenges and achieve their potential, whether that’s in the doctor’s office, on the battlefield or in a classroom and we look forward to working with him in the Senate.”

