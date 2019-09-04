SR 772 closed Thursday

Chillicothe – A culvert replacement project has been scheduled for state Route 772 in Scioto County, and the route will be closed Thursday.

S.R. 772 will be closed between T.R. 32 (Scott Hill Road) and the junction with the Pike County line for crews from the Scioto County Highway Maintenance Facility to replace a deteriorated culvert near the 3.86-mile marker.

The closure will be in effect from approximately 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and while the route is closed, motorists may detour by way of either S.R. 32 and S.R. 73 in Adams County or S.R. 32, S.R. 104, S.R. 348 and S.R. 73 in Pike and Scioto counties.