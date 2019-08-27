Soiree planned for Main Street downtown beautification efforts

Planning is under way for a Main Street Portsmouth milestone; the 10th Annual Paul E. Johnson Memorial Fund Soirée.

“When Paul Johnson passed away in March 2009, after a short five-month fight with cancer, his husband of over 30 years, Kevin W. Johnson, worked with us to create this memorial fund for the express purpose of beautifying downtown Portsmouth,” notes Joseph Pratt, MSP’s Executive Director. “As one of our founding directors, Paul was known for his dedication for downtown beautification; telling all who would listen that our downtown is ‘Scioto County’s living room’ and that business prosperity is dependent upon an eye-pleasing downtown habitat. In the past nine years, this one yearly event has raised over $80,000 which, in turn, Sue Burke and MSP’s Design Committee have utilized to create and maintain Beautification Hotspots throughout downtown Portsmouth.”

“This is a labor of love,” according to Kevin Johnson. “Always in my mind is hoping Paul appreciates everyone who participates in these yearly events and, even more, appreciates what Main Street does with the proceeds of the party.”

This year’s soirée is September 15 from 3:00 to 6:00 PM, hosted by Mike Riffle and Donna Wolery at the Selby 100 Mile House and Gardens; located at 4866-D U.S. Highway 52 in Stout. Mike, with partner Tim Wells, owns the 100 Mile House and Donna is the owner of Wolery & Associates – Farmers Insurance Group.

“All are invited to join us in celebrating Paul’s life and love of our community with wine, hors d’oeuvres and silent auction,” adds Joseph Pratt. Proceeds to benefit the continued beautification of downtown Portsmouth.

Previous hosts have been Barry & Jean Carlson, Harriet & Dr. Ken Carlson, James Dalton & Dr. John Turjoman, Jim & Terri Donnally and Kevin W. Johnson.

The suggested tax-deductible donation is $30 per person. Donations will be accepted at the door or may be mailed to: Post Office Box 620, Portsmouth, OH 45662-0620. For information or to RSVP, email director@mspohio.org