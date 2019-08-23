Davis withdraws name in sheriff’s race

Scioto County Common Pleas Court Bailiff Sean Davis has announced he has dropped out of the race for Scioto County Sheriff.

The race for the March 2020 Primary among Republican candidates was already at three, including Davis. The other two candidates are Shawnee State University Director of Public Safety David Thoroughman and Capt. John Murphy of the Scioto County Sheriff’s Department.

All three candidate were aggressively campaigning at the recent Scioto County Fair. The reason given for his withdraw, Davis said he has accepted another position in the county. His written release in its entirety is as follows:

“It is with much thought, consideration and prayer that I am announcing that I am officially withdrawing as a candidate for Scioto County Sheriff. I have accepted a new position at Scioto County Common Pleas Court as Chief Probation Officer. This decision was made with much thought as to what was best for my family. This new position will require a lot of my time as I become acclimated to my new responsibilities. I feel that I can make a difference in this new position for our community.

“I am very honored by the amount of support that I received during my campaign. I want to thank each and every person who supported me during my campaign and you will forever be in my heart. The friendships I have gained over the last several months means a lot to me and I am forever grateful for your support. I wish both of my opponents the best of luck in the March primary.”