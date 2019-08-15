Police investigate two shootings

Portsmouth police said Thursday they are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened in the city over the last 24 hours.

On Wednesday, at approximately 10:30 p.m., a 911 call directed officers to the area of the 1700 block of Eighth Street in reference to shots being fired. An officer at the scene located a victim, identified as Thomas Mueller, sitting on a porch in the 1600 block of Seventh Street.

Police said Mueller had an apparent gunshot wound to his lower left leg. The Portsmouth Fire Department treated him at the scene and later transported the victim to Southern Ohio Medical Center.

Police Sgt. James Davis established the location of where the shooting took place. The police Investigations Bureau responded and processed the scene and continue their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Also on Wednesday, at approximately 11:55 p.m., patrol officers arrived at 1616 12th Street in reference to an alleged shooting occurring at the residence. Police Capt. Jason Hedrick reported no one was shot. He stated police determined a fight occurred at the residence earlier in the day. One of the involved parties allegedly returned to the house with a gun and fired several shots into the residence. Once more, the Investigations Bureau responded and processed the scene and continue their investigation.

Hedrick said it does not appear the two incidents are related. He added anyone with information about either event is encouraged to contact the Portsmouth Police Department Investigations Bureau at (740) 354-1600 and ask to speak with Detective Timothy Stewart.

