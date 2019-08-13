Plea deal sees manslaughter charges against local woman dropped

Initially charged with six counts, most notably including involuntary manslaughter, Portsmouth resident Brandy L. Reese, 28, has accepted a plea deal which will see her serving 4.5 years in jail for her involvement with a drug related incident which took place in the summer of 2018.

On July 30, Reese pleaded guilty to several charges including aggravated trafficking in drugs, tampering with evidence and attempted corruption of another with drugs.

According to Scioto County Prosecutor Shane Tieman, Reese’s problems began in earnest when she purchased what Tieman said turned out to be an assortment of drugs in July 2018 for a friend, Cora “Lindsey” Keenan, 24.

According to Tieman, Keenan overdosed and died after using the drugs purchased by Reese. While Reese possibly believed she was buying some sort of pure drugs, Tieman said what she purchased contained several different types of illegal substances which led to several separate charges of drug trafficking and possession.

Tieman went on to say officials dropped the initial case against Reese last year then subsequently re-indicted her on a total of 14 counts, again notably including involuntary manslaughter.

“This was a tough, sad case,” Tieman said. “Unfortunately, we see this type of thing a lot.”

He added he accepted the plea bargain as he felt there were potential problems with the case – “risks at trial,” as he put it.

Tieman continued he believes the best interest of the courts and law enforcement were served with the plea bargain entered into late last month. Reese immediately was given over to the custody of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections following the July 30 court session presided over by Scioto County Court of Common Pleas Judge Howard Harcha.

According to the court website, Reese could be under post release control for three years following her eventual release from prison.

By Tom Corrigan

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.

