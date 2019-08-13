Three arrested Federal drug charges

Portsmouth-Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini and Portsmouth Police Chief Robert K. Ware have reported the arrest of three individuals from Portsmouth and Scioto County, on federal drug charges after a joint investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force and the Safe Streets Task Force located in Montgomery County.

During the early morning hours Tuesday, task force officers arrested 66 year old Larry Smith of 616 Campbell Ave. Portsmouth, 36 year old Chrissy Parsons of 2205 Robinson Ave. Portsmouth, and 27 year old Breanna M. Compton of 879 Tatman Coe Road McDermott, on arrest warrants that had been issued for their arrests by the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio for Conspiring to Possess With the Intent to Distribute Heroin.

The charge against Smith and Compton stemmed from a joint investigation conducted by the task forces in January where heroin being transported from Dayton to Scioto County was seized.

Donini and Ware request anyone wishing to leave drug information for the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, should phone the Task Force tip line at (740) 354-5656 or email drugs@sciotocountysheriff.com. All information will be kept confidential and anonymous.