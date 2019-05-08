Portsmouth Idol is Saturday

Portsmouth Idol is set to take place this Saturday with proceeds going towards sending elementary school student Savannah Talbert to the Arts International Showcase.

Talbert, discovered earlier this year for her singing talent, will be traveling this summer to attend the Arts International Showcase from July 3rd-7th in Orlando, FL., where she will have the opportunity to perform in front of agents from Nickelodeon, The Voice, and other talent agencies.

To raise money for her trip to Orlando and registration fees, Talbert and her family will be hosting Portsmouth Idol on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m at Tracy Park. Entry fee to participate in the event is $10.00, with fees due before performance begins.

Individuals can sign up prior to the event online, or at the event. Performers must be at least 18 years of age, and will perform one song no longer than 4 minutes and 30 seconds long. No changes to selected songs once competition begins. Song choices are a first come first serve basis. Once a person has chosen their song, no one else can choose the same song. 50/50 split the pot tickets will be sold and gift certificates will be raffled off. The winner of this adult idol will go on to compete in the final Idol event. Vendors will include Chad Blevins Art Design and Jacob Throckmortan Oil Painting. Food Vendors are welcomed.

Following the idol competition, where at least two judges will determine the winner, karaoke will be held just for fun with a $5 entry fee. Karaoke will continue until the end of the night.

For more information, contact John Evans, Julie Evans, or Susan Evans via Facebook to preregister.

Winner’s from the Portsmouth Jr. Idol event. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/05/web1_Idol1.jpg Winner’s from the Portsmouth Jr. Idol event. Savannah Talbert https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/05/web1_idol2.jpg Savannah Talbert

