Body found Friday in Rarden identified

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office has identified a body found Friday on Rarden Creek Road in Rarden.

The woman was identified as 27-year-old Danielle E. Campbell of Otway. The name was withheld at the time Campbell was discovered pending notification of her family, officials said.

Sheriff’s Capt. John Murphy said his office received a 911 call about 10:24 a.m. Friday from an individual reporting they had found what they believed to be human remains on Rarden Creek Road, approximately one mile from State Route 73.

Murphy added deputies and detectives responded along with an agent from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification. Law enforcement officials were able to confirm the presence of a human body.

According to Murphy, it did not appear the remains had been in their roadside location very long. The body was to be transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. While the sheriff’s office released the victim’s name, there was no information given regarding the cause of Campbell’s death. However, Murphy did state the incident does not appear to be a homicide.

Murphy said anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Kirk Jackson at (740) 351-1093, adding all information will be kept confidential and anonymous.

