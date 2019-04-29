Portsmouth man, 19, arrested Sunday for alleged rape of juvenile

Not much information was made public, but Portsmouth Police Captain Jason Hedrick confirmed Monday city police had arrested a 19-year-old Portsmouth man, Matthew Eric Cooper, for the alleged rape of a juvenile Sunday.

Because the alleged victim is under age no information about that person was released.

Hedrick said Cooper was arrested following a phone call from the juvenile’s father. Hedrick declined to release the location of the arrest as he said that information potentially could reveal the identity of the victim.

That victim first was taken for treatment to the Southern Ohio Medical Center then transferred to the Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe, as Hedrick said SOMC cannot complete juvenile rape kits.

Cooper stands accused of one count of felonious rape of a juvenile. He was slated to appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court Monday morning, but the results of that appearance were not readily available. Hedrick said Cooper still was sitting in the Scioto County Jail early Monday.

Hedrick noted this is an ongoing case still under active investigation. The Portsmouth Daily Times will update this report if and when further information becomes available.

Staff Report

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.