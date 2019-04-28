Rock slide has US 23 blocked in Greenup County

FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. — Kentucky Department of Highways District 9 crews are on the scene of a large rock slide that has blocked all 4 lanes of US 23 in Greenup County.

The slide was reported about 9:30 a.m. Sunday, located just north of Ashland between the Ironton-Russell bridge and Ashland Drive (US 23 milepoint 1.5 in Greenup County). Emergency responders stopped traffic and began rerouting all vehicles. Currently, state highway crews are setting up detours, while engineers are assessing the slide area for repairs to get US 23 safely reopened as quickly as possible.

Until the highway reopens, all US 23 traffic should seek alternate routes:

— Local northbound and southbound US 23 traffic can reroute thru the Russell/Flatwoods area along Diedrich Boulevard-KY 693 connecting between US 23 via Kenwood Drive, Ashland Drive, KY 207, or other routes. Use caution as heavy traffic and delays are likely along any detour route.

— Thru traffic or commercial vehicles or those wanting to avoid heavy traffic and delays should seek other routes such as switching to US 52 in Ohio north of Russell at the Greenup locks and dam or at the Ironton-Russell bridge and/or reroute between US 23 and US 52 at the Ashland bridges.

For real-time traffic information, visit http://GoKY.ky.gov.