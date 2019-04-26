Body discovered in Rarden Friday, no foul play suspected

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office reports a body was discovered at approximately 10:24 a.m. Friday in Rarden, on Rarden Creek Road, approximately one mile from State Route 73.

Sheriff’s Capt. John Murphy said his office received a 911 call from an individual reporting they had found what they believed to be human remains. Murphy added deputies and detectives responded along with an agent from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification. Law enforcement officials were able to confirm the presence of a human body.

According to Murphy, it did not appear the remains had been in the roadside location very long. The body was transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death. As of Friday, Murphy was reporting the cause of death does not appear to have been a homicide. The deceased’s name was not released pending notification of next of kin.

Murphy stated anyone with information is encouraged to contact Det. Kirk Jackson at (740) 351-1093, adding all information will be kept confidential and anonymous.

