Human remains found in Pike County identified as missing man

The Montgomery County Examiner’s Office has positively identified the body found Monday in woods off Trego Road in Pike County, according to the office of Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader.

The remains were identified as belonging to Shane Walls, 36, of Pike County. Walls was reported missing Feb. 19 to the Pike County sheriff.

He had last been seen on Dec. 9, 2018.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office received a call from a trio of mushroom hunters, who advised they found a bag near Buchanan and Trego roads containing what appeared to be human remains. Pike County investigators Major B. Clemmons and Corporal R. Cottrill responded to the call and located the bag in a wooded area a few yards from Trego Road. Reader also responded to the scene and the county corner was notified.

Officials stated they obtained a search warrant for the collection of the remains and the search and seizure of items in the area needed for evidence purposes. Local law enforcement also called for assistance from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification, who later responded to the area as well.

On Tuesday, Reader, other Pike County law enforcement officials and the two investigating officers attended the autopsy at the Montgomery County Examiner’s Office, where the identity of the remains were positively identified through the use of fingerprints. The next of kin were notified by investigators immediately after the identification was made.

The cause of death remained undetermined as of Friday. Through releases to the media sent out earlier this week, Reader stated a homicide investigation is underway.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office requests if you have any information that may lead to the arrest and conviction of involved parties pertaining to this case, please call (740) 947-2111.

