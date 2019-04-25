Catan’s is out, Gordmans is in at New Boston Shopping Center

It was kind of a good news/bad news week for retail businesses and shoppers in the New Boston and Portsmouth area.

Although there was some social media disagreement as to whether or not the store would be closing, the Pat Catan’s arts and craft store in the New Boston Shopping Center on Rhodes Avenue will be closing and will not be rebranded as a Michael’s store.

“Unfortunately, we have decided not to rebrand the (New Boston) Pat Catan’s location as a Michael’s store,” said Mallory Smith, public relations manager for Pat Catan’s parent company, Michael’s, in an email to the Daily Times. “After carefully reviewing a number of factors, we have decided that this location is not a viable go-forward location for us.”

The email goes on to thank the Pat Catan’s “team” for their work over the years and vows to help them “manage through this transition.”

If you have been following social media news on the Pat Catan’s store, this language might sound a bit familiar to you. It is the boilerplate response Michael’s has given on social media in regard to Pat Catan’s store’s closing in other cities.

Calls to the local store were redirected to Smith.

As mentioned earlier, there was some good news for the New Boston Shopping Center this week. Although the Goody’s store in the center has been advertising a going out of business sale, the store actually is transitioning into an outlet for Gordmans, a discount retail chain with which readers may or may not be familiar.

In an email press release, Gordmans announced hiring fairs at 25 former Goody’s and Peebles locations throughout Ohio. The press release states that in June, Gordmans parent company Stage Stores will open 36 new Gordmans stores, including 25 Ohio locations. The hiring event for the coming New Boston location is May 22. No time is given.

Other Gordmans locations are slated to replace Goody’s or Peebles locations in such spots as Circleville, Washington Courthouse and Gallipolis, among others. The press release states by the end of 2019, there will be over 140 Gordmans stores across the country.

A Gordmans spokesperson never fully responded to a request for comment. However, on its website, Gordmans advertises itself as a cut-price retailer of clothing, home goods and pet supplies. The press release announcing the various hiring events describes parent company Stage Stores as “a leading retailer of trend-right, name-brand values for apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear and home goods.”

Again, according to the press release, the Stage Stores brand includes 688 Bealls, Goody’s, Palais Royal, Peebles and Stage specialty department stores as well as 105 Gordmans “off-price stores.”

Although the arrival of Gordmans instead of an empty store front where Goody’s is now located is probably good news for the New Boston Shopping Center, the center still seems to be facing some vacancy issues. Not counting the soon-to-be empty Pat Catan’s location, the center has roughly eight empty storefronts. According to a previous Daily Times article, Pat Catan’s residency in New Boston has not been a long one. The store only opened in 2016.

“We are obviously saddened by the announcement of the closing of the New Boston Pat Catan’s floral and craft store,” New Boston Mayor Junior Williams said in February when Michael’s first announced its plans for the Pat Catan’s stores it had acquired.

“This was a corporate decision to close all 36 stores throughout Ohio and surrounding states made from far away and does not reflect the efforts of the New Boston Pat Catan’s management team and employees,” Williams continued. “Nor does this exhibit the purchasing power and strength of our local economy throughout Scioto County and Southern Ohio.”

When Michael’s initially announced it was closing all Pat Catan’s stores, the chain also stated some would be rebranded as Michael’s stores and Williams expressed hope the New Boston store would be one of those chosen. He was not immediately available to comment for this story. The Daily Times was unable to reach the leasing agent for the New Boston Shopping Center.

The New Boston Pat Catan’s store will not be reopening as a Michael’s as many had hoped. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/04/web1_pat-catans.jpg The New Boston Pat Catan’s store will not be reopening as a Michael’s as many had hoped. Tom Corrigan, Daily Times While Pat Catan’s is closing for good, neighboring Goody’s will be rebranded as Gordmans. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/04/web1_goodys-2.jpg While Pat Catan’s is closing for good, neighboring Goody’s will be rebranded as Gordmans. Tom Corrigan, Daily Times

By Tom Corrigan tcorrigan@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Tom Corrigan at (740) 370- 0715. © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.

Reach Tom Corrigan at (740) 370- 0715. © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.