Lucasville man killed in ATV crash

A Lucasville man, 51, died Tuesday after the ATV he was riding collided with a fence on Rarden Bear Creek Road near Van Crabtree Road, according to the Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

In a released statement, OSHP reported Christopher A. Ward was the only occupant on the ATV and was traveling east on Rarden Bear Creek Road just after 4:30 p.m. While traveling east, he drove off the right side of the roadway, struck a fence and was thrown from the ATV.

As a result of the crash, OSHP officials said Ward received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by Emergency Medical Services.

OSHP was assisted at the scene by Scioto Squad 2, the Morgan Township Fire Department and Portsmouth Ambulance.