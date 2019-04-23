Few details available on human remains found in Pike County

The office of Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader is releasing few details on a body discovered Monday along a Pike roadside.

In a prepared statement, Reader did say the discovery of a bag of what turned out to be human remains now is being treated as a a murder investigation.

Three persons hunting for wild mushrooms discovered the bag shortly before 3 p.m. Monday near Buchanan and Trego roads in Pike County and apparently immediately called county law enforcement.

Reader said he, deputies and detectives immediately responded to the scene and secured the area. Once on scene, the sheriff’s office reported finding a large bag containing decomposed remains just a few yards off the roadway.

The county coroner arrived on scene and confirmed the remains to be human.

The sheriff’s office requested the assistance of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification to process and collect evidence from the scene. However, the sheriff’s office is handling the investigation.

In his statement, Reader said the Pike County Coroner will transport the body to Montgomery County for an autopsy. The sheriff and his investigators will attend the autopsy when it is conducted later this week.

The gender of the deceased should be confirmed through the autopsy. No identification of the body has been released. Reader’s office did not return a phone call requesting further comment.