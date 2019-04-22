Portsmouth man accussed of sexual conduct with juvenile runaway

A Portsmouth man turned himself into the Scioto County Sheriff’s Department Thursday and now stands charged with one count of unlawful sexual conduct involving a minor.

The sheriff’s office alleges Dion P. Gambill White had improper contact with a foster child, age and name not released, who officials said ran away from a Fayette County foster home March 11.

White appeared in the Scioto Court of Common Pleas on Friday and was released after posting a $10,000 bond pending trial.

In a press release, sheriff’s Capt. John Murphy said his office received a call March 11 from a foster parent stating a juvenile female foster child had run away. Murphy added a Scioto County deputy responded, filed a report which was turned over to detectives in the sheriff’s office. The child was listed as a missing person and local officials began working jointly with Fayette County Children Services.

Murphy continued that on March 28 detectives received information the child could be found in a home on Furnace Creek Road in Minford. Deputies allegedly did locate the child at that location. She was taken to Adena Medical Center for treatment. At the same time, officials administered a sexual assault kit, sending the results sent to the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification in London, Ohio for testing.

An adult male suspect was located in Jackson County and, Murphy said, with the assistance of the Jackson County Sheriff’s office, the male was transported to the county line where he was met by a Scioto County detective. The detective was able to obtain a statement along with collecting a DNA sample. The male was then initially released, pending testing and further investigation. The case was presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury April 12 and a warrant was issued for the suspect’s arrest.

White stands accused of a third-degree felony. Murphy stated this is still an ongoing investigation and encouraged anyone with information to contact Detective Jodi Conkel at (740) 351-1091.

