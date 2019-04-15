W. Portsmouth couple arrested in Florida

According to a Facebook post of the City of Panama City Fla., law enforcement there arrested two West Portsmouth residents about 5:30 a.m., Friday after they allegedly found the couple passed out in their vehicle in the parking lot of an IHOP restaurant.

A toddler, wearing no clothing and belonging to the couple reportedly was found wandering around the same lot by restaurant employees, who wrapped the youngster in an apron. A pair of nine-month-old twins also were found in their parent’s van. One was covered with blankets and pillows. Police said they initially were unable to rouse the sleeping parents

Panama City police did not respond to phone call requests for comment. On the department’s Facebook page, the two adults were identified as Jordyn Freeman, 24, and Randy McMillin, 27, both of West Portsmouth. Officials claimed both were under the influence of drugs and further alleged officers could see drugs inside their van.

According to police in Florida, all three children appeared to be in good health but needed clean clothes and diapers. Officers helped care for the children by changing their clothing while the IHOP employees provided the youngsters with pancakes. Police publicly thanked the IHOP “for being a wonderful community partner.”

The Department of Children and Families (DCF) local to Panama City responded and took custody of the children. Officers took Freeman, the biological mother of the children, and her fiancé McMillin, to the Bay County Jail. They are charged with child neglect, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Panama City Fla., police care for the youngsters who’s West Portsmouth parents officials say were passed out in an IHOP parking lot. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/04/web1_police-kids-jpeg.jpg Panama City Fla., police care for the youngsters who’s West Portsmouth parents officials say were passed out in an IHOP parking lot.

Couple charged with child neglect, drugs