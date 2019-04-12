Portsmouth police investigating alleged rape of juvenile at Wayne Hills

Portsmouth Police presumably still are investigating an alleged rape reported March 21 at the Wayne Hills Apartments in Portsmouth.

Police Capt. Debra Brewer stated the incident involved a juvenile victim and added police would be releasing no further information while the case is ongoing.

In other police news:

Theft: A Logan Street resident recently reported a theft which likely took place sometime on March 3 from his home. The victim told police persons who had been living at his residence made off with approximately five different items ranging from a mountain bike to gold coins valued at around $300. Total value of the missing items was given as just over $500. The victim told officers he did not report the theft earlier as he was initially unsure who removed the items from his home.

Neighborhood disturbance: Police intervened in what they called a neighborhood disturbance, responding to what was initially a noise complaint at the Kendall Heights apartment building just prior to midnight March 29. Two women, ages 44 and 37, one of whom was initially allegedly spotted on the roof of the residence, were arrested for allegedly violating protection orders they had taken out against each other. Both also had warrants for their arrest pending from Portsmouth Municipal Court.

B&E: Some lawn maintenance equipment, including a lawnmower, was reported stolen from a shed in the 5600 block of Farney Avenue. The incident was reported March 27.

Assault: Police responded to a complaint of an assault in the wee hours of the morning March 31 at Noggins Bar on Gallia Street. Two women allegedly were fighting inside the bar, but the incident was broken up by security for the establishment. The police narrative talked about one woman possibly suffering bruises on her shoulder because of the incident. However, reports do not list any arrests.

Scioto County Sheriff’s Office

The following persons have been arrested and detained in the Scioto County jail according to county law enforcement reports.

William R. Evans, 29, of Otway arrested April 10 by the Scioto County Sheriff’s office on three charges including criminal damaging and a probation violation.

Jerry Justice, 49, of South Portsmouth, Ky., arrested April 10 for disorderly conduct by the Portsmouth City Police Department.

Barrett D. Sparks, 38, of Quincy, Ky., also arrested April 10 for disorderly conduct by Portsmouth police.

Roberta Donahoe, 40, of Portsmouth arrested on April 10 by the Ohio State Highway Patrol for allegedly driving under the influence.

Gregrisha McDonald, 30, of Columbus arrested by the sheriff’s office for alleged possession of illegal drugs. The type and amounts of drugs were not listed in public reports.

Christopher E. Boyd, 30, of West Portsmouth, arrested by the Portsmouth Police Department for criminal trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of drugs. Boyd was arrested April 9.

Jerry D. Collins, 40, of Sciotoville, arrested April 9 on several charges by Portsmouth police. Those charges included four counts of possession of illegal drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking. Arrested at the same address, about 10 minutes apart was Kimberly R. Hartley, 39, of Sciotoville, charged with four counts of possession, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of trafficking.

Tyler Cook, 20, of Portsmouth, arrested for aggravated trafficking on April 5 by the Scioto County Sheriff’s Department.

Laken J. Cunningham, 38, arrested by Scioto County authorities on April 5 on a charge of arson. Public reports contain no further details.

Timothy M. Perkins, 18, of Hillsboro, Ohio, arrested April 5 by the Scioto County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of felonious assault.

Josiah Coakley, 34, of West Portsmouth, arrested by county law enforcement on April 5 for receiving stolen property.

Marie Scott, 35, of Portsmouth arrested by the city police department on several charges including disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest. This incident took place April 6.

Samantha Dawn Estep, 27, of Portsmouth, arrested April 7 by Portsmouth police on three charges including theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.