Missing Portsmouth woman found unharmed; man with her arrested

A Portsmouth woman reported missing was found unharmed Thursday and a Portsmouth man has been arrested on drugs and weapons charges during a search warrant execution by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force assisted by the Portsmouth Police Department and the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 1 p.m., officers executed a warrant at the residence of 28-year old Terrell Eugene Mabry, Jr., of 1508 3rd St., Portsmouth.

As officers arrived to execute the warrant, Mabry Jr. and 23-year old Gabrial Lexus Lyon, who had been reported missing to the Portsmouth Police Department, allegedly were present in a vehicle outside the residence.

According to law enforcement, a search of the residence and Mabry’s person resulted in the discovery of approximately ten grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, 30 grams of a powder not yet identified, three handguns and $3,940 cash. Additional evidence of drug trafficking allegedly was seized from the residence. One of the handguns was found to have been reported stolen to the Huntington, W.Va. Police Department.

Mabry, Jr., was charged with trafficking in drugs, a felony of the third degree, and having a weapon while under disability, also a felony of the third degree.

Mabry, Jr., is to be arraigned in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Friday at 9 a.m.

Mabry, Jr., is currently serving probation with the Scioto County Common Pleas Court Adult Probation Department stemming from a prior felony drug conviction. A holder was placed on Mabry, Jr., with the Scioto County Jail by the probation department.

The case against Mabry, Jr., eventually will be forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office to be presented to a Scioto County Grand Jury for the consideration of additional felony charges.

Portsmouth Police Chief Ware and Scioto County Sheriff Marty Donini request anyone wishing to leave drug information for the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, should phone the Task Force tip line at (740) 354-5656 or email drugs@sciotocountysheriff.com.

Official stated all information will be kept confidential and anonymous.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/04/web1_Mabry-Jr.-Terrell-E.jpg