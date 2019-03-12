Minford woman arrested on multiple theft-related charges

The search for a truck reported stolen out of West Virginia, led Scioto County Sheriff’s detectives to an arrest, a continuing manhunt and the recovery of numerous allegedly stolen goods and vehicles.

Sheriff Capt. John Murphy stated detectives received information last week an allegedly stolen truck purportedly had been used to commit various thefts in the Minford and Lucasville areas. Through this investigation, detectives came to believe this truck was a 2010 Toyota Tacoma white in color, with fictitious plates on it. During this investigation detectives also determined who they believe was using the vehicle as well as information on possible stolen property.

Sheriff Marty Donini stated his office received a call on Saturday from a Glades Road location stating several items had been stolen, including a 2016 Can Am Commander side by side (an all-terrain vehicle,) a 2006 Honda Foreman, various tools, clothing, camping items and a generator, along with other items. This report was forwarded to detectives for further investigation on Monday.

Murphy stated detectives and deputies responded that same day to 1046 Richard Rd., Minford, and observed several vehicles in the driveway and yard to include a white Toyota Tacoma.

According to Murphy, the truck had fictitious plates and the VIN was covered up from the inside to prevent anyone from reading it which would have helped law enforcement determine if it was stolen. Murphy stated detectives knocked on the door of a trailer located at the address for over an hour with no response but claimed they could hear people inside. A detective was able to leave the scene and obtain a search warrant for the residence and vehicles at this property while other officers stayed at the location.

Detectives further contacted adult parole authorities to assist in executing this search warrant as one of the suspects was on parole and had a warrant for his arrest.

Murphy stated officials eventually had to use force to gain entry into the trailer. Once inside, a female suspect was detained without incident while a male fled out the back door of the trailer into a wooded area and was still at large as of late Tuesday afternoon.

Arrested at the scene was Cherie Parker, 46, of 1046 Richard Rd., Minford. She is charged with two fourth degree felony counts of receiving stolen property; one fifth degree felony count of receiving stolen property; obstructing justice, a felony of the fifth degree; and, a probation violation.

Parker is currently being held without bond in the Scioto County Jail.

According to Murphy, during their investigation detectives determined Larry E. Thacker, 45, of 1046 Richard Rd., was the person who ran out the back door of the trailer. Thacker has active warrants for his arrest. Detectives request anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.

Murphy stated several allegedly stolen items were recovered during the execution of the search warrant, including the 2010 Toyota Tacoma truck reportedly stolen from West Virginia, the Honda Foreman four-wheeler, a generator and several tools. Murphy stated the quick arrest was a result of detectives, deputies and adult parole officers working jointly on this case.

Donini stated this is still an ongoing investigation that will result in more charges being presented to the grand jury on a later date. Anyone with information should contact Detective Kirk Jackson at (740) 351-1093. Officials stated all calls will remain anonymous.

Parker Thacker

Alleged male accomplice still sought