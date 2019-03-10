U.S. 52 West restricted in Portsmouth

Chillicothe– U.S. 52 West in the city of Portsmouth has been reduced to one lane due to a pavement slip.

U.S. 52 (12th Street) is reduced to one lane in the westbound direction at its intersection with U.S. 23, adjacent to the city’s pump station and the railroad crossing, where a slip has occurred in the driving lane.

A project to repair the slip will be outlined and constructed by the city; however, a schedule to complete the repairs has yet to be determined, and the restriction will remain in effect until repairs have been completed.

Currently, eastbound U.S. 52 is not affected by this restriction.