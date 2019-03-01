Portsmouth man arrested in January burglary

After a little more than a month of searching, local law enforcement officials were able to locate and arrest a suspect allegedly involved in a January home burglary in Wheelersburg.

In a press release, Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini said his 911 center received a call Jan. 17 from a residence located on State Route 140 in Wheelersburg, stating items had been stolen from inside of the home.

Sheriff’s Capt. John W. Murphy stated a deputy responded to that location. During a subsequent investigation by a sheriff’s office detective, it was determined owners of the residence were having some work done inside of the home and a worker had been left alone inside. The detective further was able to identify a possible suspect who was on probation through Portsmouth Municipal Court.

According to the sheriff’s office, several attempts were made to locate this suspect. Murphy stated detectives were able to retrieve all of the stolen items, including a laptop computer, ipad, wedding ring, a Cannon camera and three lenses, all valued at a total of $6,000. Murphy stated his office made contact with the Portsmouth Municipal Court Probation Department who ultimately assisted in locating the suspect.

Murphy stated on Wednesday, a municipal court probation officer located the suspect in his home at 2809 Gallia St., Portsmouth, where he was detained without incident and held on a probation violation.

Based on a subsequent interview of the suspect, officials turned information over to a Scioto County Grand Jury on Friday and an indictment warrant was issued.

Arrested was Steven Munion, 39, charged with one count of burglary a felony of the second degree, one count of theft a felony of the fifth degree and a probation violation.

Munion is being held without bond and will appear in Portsmouth Common Pleas Court on a later date.

Murphy stated the quick arrest and recovery of the stolen property was the direct result of cooperation between his detectives and the Portsmouth Municipal Court Probation Department who assisted in the arrest.

According to Donini, the investigation remains open and more charges are possible at a later date. The sheriff’s office encourages anyone with information to contact Detective Jodi Conkel at (740) 351-1091.

